PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 23
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rival bankers and big investors have complained that Morgan Stanley botched the debut by setting the price too high and selling too many shares to the public.

* All sorts of private Internet communications were casually scooped up as Google Street View cars photographed the world’s streets.

* The Japanese basics brand Uniqlo, betting on a comeback for the American consumer, is taking advantage of recession-lowered rents to expand in the United States.

* Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, the blue-chip Silicon Valley venture capital firm known for its early investments in Google, is being sued by an investment partner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
