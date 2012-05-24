FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 24
May 24, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regional leaders meeting in Brussels failed to signal concrete steps to stimulate the economy or resolve the competing agendas of the German chancellor and the French president.

* As the star of Alexis Tsipras continues to rise, Greece’s elite have even greater reason to lie low. A few, however, are stepping up with donations and ideas on addressing the debt crisis.

* Insurers, hospitals and doctors say they are forming partnerships and creating programs to find ways to slow the growth in the nation’s $2.7 trillion health care bill.

* Despite lively opposition, Shell, with President Obama’s support, will start test-wells in Alaska’s North, in a moment of major promise and considerable danger.


