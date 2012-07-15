PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - July 15

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

THE SUNDAY TIMES:

BUYOUT KINGS TO POUNCE ON DIRECT LINE

Two private equity consortia are secretly planning to bid for Direct Line, the insurer owned by Royal Bank of Scotland in a move that would scupper a planned float.

Blackstone and Bain Capital are assembling a pre-emptive bid that would derail the flotation. Another group, comprising Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Apax and BC Partners, is putting together a rival offer. City sources say the private equity groups are planning to pounce at the end of the month.

VODAFONE IN LINE FOR GIANT U.S. WINDFALL

Vodafone is poised to secure a $4.5 billion windfall from its American venture. The payout is likely to be approved this week at a board meeting of Verizon Wireless, the British company’s mobile phone joint venture in the U.S.

BHP QUITS GUINEA

The world’s largest mining company BHP Billiton has decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore project up for sale.

VIRGIN MAY BE SACRIFICED IN EMI BID

Universal Music could offer to sell Virgin Records in a bid to secure its contentious 1.2 billion pound takeover of EMI.

OIL GIANT‘S KURDISH DEAL DEFIES IRAQ

Chevron is to become the latest oil giant to thumb its nose at Baghdad and buy into Kurdistan, the semi-autonomous region of Iraq locked in a protracted battle with the central government over oil rights.

The American firm is in talks to buy the rights to two exploration zones from Reliance Industries in deal thought to be worth at least $200 million.

JP MORGAN BOSS TO GIVE BACK BONUS

The boss of JP Morgan Jamie Dimon may have to give back some of his lavish bonuses from the last two years following the multi-billion-dollar trading losses at the bank’s London office.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

G4S BOSS ‘COULD QUIT’ OVER OLYMPICS FIASCO

The Chief Executive of G4S Nick Buckles has admitted he is considering his future as head of the company and will not take a bonus after failing to provide enough security guards for the London Olympics.

CITI CHIEF REJECTS BRITAIN BANK REFORMS

Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive of Citigroup, has rejected the UK’s planned regulations for separating the operations of large banks. The chief also promised it would seek regulatory permission by the end of the year to make a substantial return of capital to shareholders.

NUCLEAR SALE SET TO NET BILLIONS FOR UK

The government is holding a “beauty parade” for bankers to advise it over a potential sale of the UK’s stake in nuclear power giant Ureco, worth as much as 3 billion pounds.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY:

EU INSURANCE DIRECTIVE ON KNIFE-EDGE

A European directive called Solvency II is 50-50 to hit its 2014 implementation deadline following stalled negotiations in Brussels last week.

BSKYB GIVES BROKER MERRILL LYNCH THE BOOT

BSkyB, the FTSE 100 satellite television broadcaster, has axed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its key adviser in the latest blow to the bank’s broking division.