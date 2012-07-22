Press Digest - Sunday British Business - July 22

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

THE SUNDAY TIMES:

BRITISH GAS PROFITS HIKE TO IGNITE PUBLIC FURY

British Gas is to stoke the rage over high energy prices when it unveils a 25 percent increase in profits, thanks to soaring household bills.

BRITISH INSURANCE TYCOON NETS GOLDEN GOODBYE

Insurance tycoon John Chairman will leave Axis Capital , the Bermuda-based and New York-listed insurance group he founded 11 years ago, with a $36 million payout.

F1 LINES UP EMERGENCY ECCLESTONE SUCCESSOR

Formula One’s backers have lined up Donald Mackenzie, managing partner and co-founder of private equity group CVC as interim CEO to replace Bernie Ecclestone should he face bribery charges in Germany.

GREEN “LET HSBC FLOUT IRAN TRADE SANCTIONS”

Stephen Green, the trade and investment minister and former Chief Executive and Chairman of HSBC, let the bank flout trade sanctions with Iran for almost two years, according to a U.S. senate report.

ENRC TO BRING CONGO CONTROVERSY TO A CLOSE

ENRC, the FTSE 100-listed mining group, is close to a deal to buy out an Israeli tycoon from its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

SANTANDER TO CUT HIGH STREET BRANCHES

Santander is to shut 96 branches across Britain in towns where it has several branches close together, many of which were formerly Alliance & Leicester or Bradford & Bingley branches.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

HMRC ATTACKED OVER 390 MLN POUNDS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEME

HMRC is facing fresh claims of tax avoidance after allegations that Britain’s 22 billion pounds ($34.4 billion)recruitment industry is riddled with avoidance schemes costing the taxpayer 390 million pounds a year.

Staffline boss Andy Hogarth said he believes “hundreds” of recruiters are continuing to run “travel and subsistence” expenses schemes that were outlawed by tax authorities last year.

ITV IN TALKS FOR HAT TRICK TELEVISION PRODUCER

Broadcaster ITV is in talks to buy Hat Trick Productions, the privately-owned maker of programmes including Have I Got News for You, as it looks to boost its in-house content productions business.

ITV has been striving to seal the deal, which could be worth about 36 million pounds, in time for its first half results announcement on Thursday, when it is expected to show a 51 percent jump in pre-tax profits to just over 221 million pounds.

HASTE TO LEAD DIRECT LINE BID

Former RSA Group Chief Executive Andy Haste is leading a consortium of private equity groups Blackstone, Bain and Advent International on a possible bid worth between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion pounds for Royal Bank of Scotland’s insurance group Direct Line.

LLOYDS TO SPEED UP RING-FENCING

Lloyds Banking Group is to signal it will bring forward the separation of retail and investment banking ahead of the 2019 deadline demanded by the Independent Commission on Banking. It is also set to announce quarterly profits of 757 million pounds.

MAJOR CORPORATIONS EYE BRITISH RELOCATION

Between 10 and 15 major corporations are considering relocating back to Britain following changes to the rules on taxing foreign profits, according to briefings by commercial secretary to the Treasury Lord Sassoon.

GREEN PUSHED ON HSBC MONEY LAUNDERING

Shadow treasury minister Chris Leslie has written to Stephen Green, trade minister and former HSBC boss, to give a public account of actions he took on money laundering failings when he was at the bank.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY:

PHILIP GREEN EYES GLOBAL FASHION EMPIRE

Billionaire retailer Philip Green wants to turn his fashion empire Arcadia into a global operation within three years, putting a team into China three months ago and considering opportunities in India.

The owner of the Topshop chain has signed a deal with German retail group Karstadt to open his first outlets in Germany.

SANTANDER BREAKS FREE BANKING PLEDGE

Santander has reneged on a promise to offer free banking, writing to business customers to tell them that they will be moved into accounts charging between 7.50 pounds and 40 pounds a month.

FORMER JJB BOSS “NOT AWARE” OF SFO PROBE

Former JJB boss David Jones is “not aware” if he is being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office, after it revealed it was still looking into two unnamed people as part of a probe into the sportswear market.

BSKYB EXPECTS PROFITS HIKE

Satellite broadcaster BSkyB is expected to reveal a 12 percent surge in profits to 1.1 billion pounds, despite facing an increasingly difficult battle to recruit new subscribers.

TESCO DELAYS AMAZON RIVAL LAUNCH

Tesco is delaying the launch of Marketplace, its online rival to Amazon, amid speculation the retailer is looking for more partners.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY:

EUROPE TO JAIL INTEREST RATE FIXERS

The European Commission is set to make interest rate rigging a criminal act in the wake of the Libor scandal, with amendments to the Market Abuse Directive set to be announced on Wednesday.