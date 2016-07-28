3rd Circuit vacates judgment against N.J. debt collection law firm

A federal appeals court has vacated a judgment against Pressler & Pressler, New Jersey's largest debt collection law firm, sending the dispute over its mass collection practices back to a lower court to decide whether the plaintiff has standing to sue.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not take up the merits of the dispute, finding instead that the issue of New Jersey resident Daniel Bock's standing must be decided first. The three-judge panel cited the U.S. Supreme Court's May decision in Spokeo v. Robins, which made clear that plaintiffs cannot sue in federal courts for purely technical violations of a law if they do not suffer concrete harm.

