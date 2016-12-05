FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Credit card debt collection dispute must be arbitrated - ruling
December 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Credit card debt collection dispute must be arbitrated - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit card borrowers accusing New Jersey law firm Pressler & Pressler of abusive debt collection practices must settle their dispute in individual arbitrations instead of through a class action, a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled.

The decision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni halts a lawsuit seeking damages from Pressler and its client, Absolute Resolutions, an Arizona debt collector that does business in New York state, for violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gYle1J

