FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands rejects Genomma Lab bid
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands rejects Genomma Lab bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc , the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, rejected Genomma Lab’s $834 million unsolicited bid to acquire the company, calling it “inadequate.”

Last month, Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said it was offering $16.60 cash per share for Prestige.

Prestige adopted a stockholder rights plan in response to the bid, saying this would allow the board time and opportunity to consider any and all alternatives that are presented.

Prestige shares, were trading up 2 percent at $16.64 on Monday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.