UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands 4th-qtr profit beats Street
May 17, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands 4th-qtr profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adj cont ops EPS $0.26 vs est $0.23

* Q4 rev $133.2, meets est

* Keeps adjusted EPS outlook for FY 2013

May 17 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc posted an adjusted quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations, helped by higher sales of its over-the-counter brands.

For the fourth-quarter, net loss from continuing operations was $15,000, or break even per share, compared with a profit of $6.4 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of healthcare, personal care and household products earned 26 cents per share.

Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter rose 39 percent to $133.2 million.

Sales of its over-the-counter products rose more than 50 percent to $109.7 million, after including two months of revenues from the acquisition of GSK Brands. This helped sales rise by $30.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 23 cents per share on revenue of $133.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prestige Brands had bought a clutch of North American non-prescription products from Britain’s biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in December 2011.

Earlier this month, Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab had said it would drop its offer to buy Prestige Brands for $834 million in cash, after Prestige rejected the offer.

Genomma Lab had bid for the company in February.

Irvington, New York-based Prestige Brands’ shares closed at $13.71 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

