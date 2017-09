(Corrects headline and story to remove reference to Apollo Global Management LLC)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prestige Cruises International Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its plan for an initial public offering. (1.usa.gov/14QjugY)

The cruise company filed to go public in January last year, with a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)