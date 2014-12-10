BRIEF-Pretoria Portland Cement receives proposal from Afrisam

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd

* Shareholders of PPC are hereby advised that board of directors of PPC has received a conditional, non-binding proposal from Afrisam Group (pty) Ltd (“Afrisam”) that proposes, inter alia, a merger between Afrisam and company (“ indicative proposal”)

* Is considering indicative proposal and will make a further announcement in due course

* Indicative proposal, if implemented, may have a material impact on price of company's shares