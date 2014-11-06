FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prezzo receives cash acquisition offer from Papa Bidco
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Prezzo receives cash acquisition offer from Papa Bidco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Prezzo Plc :

* Recommended cash acquisition of Prezzo Plc by Papa Bidco Limited

* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition pursuant to which BIDCO intends to acquire all of issued and to be issued share capital of Prezzo

* Each Prezzo shareholder will be entitled to receive 126.5 pence in cash for each Prezzo share

* Deal which values entire issued and to be issued share capital of prezzo, on a fully diluted basis, at approximately 303.7 million stg

* Deal at 9.9 times Prezzo’s reported adjusted EBITDA of 28.9 million stg for financial year ended 29 December 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

