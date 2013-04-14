FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2013

More competition could squeeze Priceline's margins -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Heightening competition for travelers’ dollars could squeeze profit margins for online travel agencies, including Priceline.com Inc, the best performing stock in the S&P 500 over the past five years, Barron’s said in its April 15 edition.

Priceline’s annual profit increase could fall to the mid-teens from the more than 20 percent the company and its investors currently enjoy, Barron’s said.

While expansion into Asia and Latin America could be the next big opportunities for these companies, business there could be riskier and less profitable than the United States or Europe, according to Barron‘s.

Expedia Inc, Orbitz Worldwide Inc and privately held Travelocity could also see margins squeezed, Barron’s said.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
