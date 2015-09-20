FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priceline Group looks at growing Cuba operation - spokeswoman
September 20, 2015

Priceline Group looks at growing Cuba operation - spokeswoman

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc is looking at ways to grow its operation in Cuba in light of new rules the United States announced Friday that ease trade and investment restrictions with the Communist-ruled island.

Priceline Group, the most profitable online travel services company in the world, is evaluating regulations that allow U.S. companies to set up bank accounts and an office in Cuba, its Vice President of Global Communications Leslie Cafferty told Reuters on Sunday. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Ralph Boulton)

