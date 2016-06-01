FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

French tax authorities seek 356 mln eur from Booking.com - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French tax authorities are seeking 356 million euros ($397.37 million) in unpaid taxes from Booking.com, a unit of Priceline Group, according to a filing by the parent company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"In December 2015, the French tax authorities issued Booking.com assessments for approximately 356 million euros, the majority of which would represent penalties and interest," Priceline Group said in a filing dated May 4 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"The company believes that Booking.com has been, and continues to be, in compliance with French tax law, and the company intends to contest the assessments," it added. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
