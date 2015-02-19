FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priceline CEO says Expedia-Orbitz deal not a negative
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Priceline CEO says Expedia-Orbitz deal not a negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc does not view consolidation by competitors in the travel services industry as a negative but has no intention to buy another bookings site, following Expedia Inc’s tentative purchase of Orbitz Worldwide Inc.

“We just have a different philosophy for growing in the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said on a quarterly earnings call.

Pointing to Priceline’s recent purchases of restaurant-reservation site OpenTable and travel meta-search engine Kayak, he added, “It’s all been adjacent growth versus doubling and tripling down on similar brands.”

Huston said the Expedia-Orbitz deal “consolidates and clarifies competition” and that “there’s tremendous potential ahead,” given that Priceline and Expedia still comprise less than 10 percent of the travel services market. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

