FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline tops 4th-qtr expectations, warns of currency effects
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Priceline tops 4th-qtr expectations, warns of currency effects

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc reported quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday but forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates due largely to foreign exchange volatility.

Priceline, the travel booking website, said fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 20 percent from the year-earlier period to about $452 million. It earned $10.85 per non-GAAP diluted share. Analysts, on average, estimated non-GAAP earnings per share of $10.10.

Priceline, the world’s largest travel service company by bookings, narrowly topped rival Expedia Inc for gross bookings last quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares rose 6.3 percent to $1,193 in premarket trading.

Priceline forecast a revenue increase between 4 percent and 11 percent for the first quarter, or up to $1.82 billion. Analysts were looking for first-quarter revenue of $1.86 billion.

The “extreme volatility in foreign exchange rates significantly affects our operating results,” Chief Financial Officer Daniel Finnegan said on an earnings conference call, adding that this “will translate into significantly fewer dollars” of sales for the company.

“The fundamental performance in our business is still evident,” he said.

The company forecast that total gross travel bookings would rise between 2 percent and 9 percent in the first quarter, with an increase of 9 percent to 16 percent in gross profit. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.