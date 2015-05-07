FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priceline Group quarterly bookings grow but profit below estimates
May 7, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Priceline Group quarterly bookings grow but profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The Priceline Group Inc on Thursday said travel bookings grew in the first quarter compared to last year, but profit fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Priceline Group, the world’s largest online travel services company and owner of its namesake website, as well as Booking.com and others, grew travel bookings by 12 percent to $13.8 billion and earned $333 million last quarter, or $6.36 cents per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn $7.72 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

