Priceline Group beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates
August 5, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Priceline Group beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates although the weakness of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar continued to weigh on its results in dollar terms.

Priceline Group, the world’s second-largest online travel services company by bookings after Expedia Inc, said net income fell 10.3 percent to $517 million compared to a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45 per diluted share in the second quarter. Analysts estimated on average it would earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
