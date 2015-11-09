FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travel websites operator Priceline's profit rises about 13 pct
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Travel websites operator Priceline's profit rises about 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc’s quarterly profit rose 12.7 percent, helped by higher hotel and rental car bookings.

The operator of websites Booking.com, Priceline.com and Kayak.com said its net profit applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.20 billion, or $23.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1iNBzms)

Revenue rose 9.4 percent to $3.10 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

