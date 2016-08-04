FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priceline quarterly profit jumps 12.3 pct
August 4, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Priceline quarterly profit jumps 12.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Online travel services company Priceline Group Inc reported a 12.3 percent jump in quarterly profit as hotel bookings rose.

The company said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $580.64 million, or $11.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $517.0 million, or $9.94 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2aJdXhX)

Excluding items, Priceline earned $13.93 per share.

The company, which operates websites including Booking.com and Kayak.com, said revenue rose 12.1 percent to $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

