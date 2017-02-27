Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.

Net income rose to $673.9 million, or $13.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $504.3 million, or $10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.35 billion from $2 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)