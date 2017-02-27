BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.
Net income rose to $673.9 million, or $13.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $504.3 million, or $10 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.35 billion from $2 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's worst recession ever intensified in the final months of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, frustrating hopes of an imminent rebound despite stimulus measures including a rapid fall in central bank interest rates.