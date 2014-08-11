FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline profit rises on higher hotel and airline bookings
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Priceline profit rises on higher hotel and airline bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as hotel and airline bookings rose.

The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $576.5 million, or $10.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $437.3 million, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1q4NVUe)

Excluding items, Priceline earned $12.51 per share.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $2.l2 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.