Priceline's profit gets boost from increased travel

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc reported a nearly 28 percent rise in quarterly profit as increased summer travel boosted hotel and airline bookings.

The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $833 million, or $15.72 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Priceline earned $22.16 per share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)