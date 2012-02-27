FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Priceline quarterly profit jumps, bookings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Priceline net profit $4.41/shr

* Ex-items profit $5.37/shr vs $5.05 est

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Priceline.com on Monday said its fourth-quarter profit rose as the value of its bookings gained more than 50 percent from a year ago.

The company said its fourth-quarter net profit was $226 million, or $4.41 per share, compared with $136 million, or $2.66 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Priceline reported a profit of $5.37 per share, beating a consensus forecast of $5.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported revenue of $991 million, up 35.5 percent from a year ago beating a Wall Street forecast for $967.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The value of bookings at Priceline was $4.96 billion, up 51.8 percent from a year ago.

Shares of Priceline rose to $624.84 in after hours trading after closing at $591.54.

