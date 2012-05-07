UPDATE 1-RESEARCH ALERT-Nomura raises Priceline.com to neutral

* Nomura upgrades Priceline on US market share opportunity

* Nomura sees potential earnings growth at Priceline

* Nomura raises price target to $725 from $670

* JP Morgan boosts price target to $810 from $730

May 7 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Priceline.com Inc has the potential to increase earnings as it takes market share in the United States and continues to grow rapidly in Asia, Nomura said and upgraded the stock to “neutral.”

“Priceline’s progress in the U.S. and the large U.S. online hotel market speaks to the opportunity and potential earnings upside that cause us to upgrade our rating,” said Brian Nowak, who previously rated the stock “reduce.”

Priceline - which runs Booking.com, Agoda.com and TravelJigsaw along with its namesake website - could increase its share of the U.S. online hotel market to 15 percent in 2016 from 9 percent in 2011, said Nowak.

“A little extra share can go a long way to earnings upside,” added Nowak - a four-star rated analyst by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies under his coverage.

He raised his price target on the stock to $725 from $670.

J.P. Morgan Securities also raised its price target on the stock to $810 from $730, and kept its “overweight” rating.

The brokerage expects Priceline to post strong results, given a favorable travel industry environment and strong first-quarter performance by other online travel agencies and hotels.

Priceline is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Shares of the company, which is best known for its name-your-own price auction, closed at $736.065 on Friday on Nasdaq.