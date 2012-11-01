FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priceline.com profit rises, shares jump 9 pct after the bell
November 1, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Priceline.com profit rises, shares jump 9 pct after the bell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Priceline.com on Thursday posted higher third-quarter profit as international revenue rose more than 30 percent, and its shares rose 9 percent after the bell.

Net income came to $596.6 million, or $11.66 a share, up from $469.5 million, or $9.17 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.71 billion, better than the $1.65 billion expected by analysts.

After the results were released, Priceline.com shares rose to $637.68 in extended trading from their $586.10 close.

