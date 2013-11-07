Priceline.com posts higher profit, names new CEO

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own price auction, on Thursday said quarterly profit rose and named a new president and chief executive as of next year.

Darren Huston, current CEO of the company’s Booking.com B.V. (Netherlands) unit, will become president and chief executive of Priceline.com on Jan. 1. Current CEO Jeffery Boyd will stay on as chairman of the board, the company said.

Net income was nearly $833 million, or $15.72 a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $596.6 million, or $11.66 a share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company dipped 3 percent in after-hours trade following its earnings announcement.