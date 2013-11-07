FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline.com posts higher profit, names new CEO
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Priceline.com posts higher profit, names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own price auction, on Thursday said quarterly profit rose and named a new president and chief executive as of next year.

Darren Huston, current CEO of the company’s Booking.com B.V. (Netherlands) unit, will become president and chief executive of Priceline.com on Jan. 1. Current CEO Jeffery Boyd will stay on as chairman of the board, the company said.

Net income was nearly $833 million, or $15.72 a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $596.6 million, or $11.66 a share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company dipped 3 percent in after-hours trade following its earnings announcement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.