Feb 20 (Reuters) - Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it booked more hotel stays, airline tickets and rental-car reservations.

Fourth-quarter net income came to $378.1 million, or $7.14 a diluted share, compared with $289 million, or $5.63 a share, a year earlier.