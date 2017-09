July 23 (Reuters) - Pricer : * Q2 - orders SEK 127 m (154) * Q2 - operating profit SEK 2.7 m (9.1) * Q2 - Excluding non-recurring costs of SEK 52.8 M for 2014 * Q2 - net sales 147.9 m (127.9) * Says a comprehensive quality enhancement programme has been launched, which also includes sub-contractors Link to press release: here