MOVES-PwC names Gregory Bitz senior adviser for public sector business
March 17, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-PwC names Gregory Bitz senior adviser for public sector business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers hired Gregory Bitz as senior adviser for the accounting firm’s public sector business, focused on strategic planning and financial management.

Bitz joins PwC after a lengthy government career, having served as special assistant to the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (financial management operations); senior accountant to the marine corps (accounting and finance); and director of finance for the Department of Defense.

He is also a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, as well as the Army Civilian Meritorious Service Medal. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)

