a year ago
CORRECTED-MOVES-PwC names Bob Saada U.S. deals leader
July 7, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-PwC names Bob Saada U.S. deals leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in first paragraph to "PwC" from "PriceWaterhouseCoopers")

July 7 (Reuters) - Audit and advisory firm PwC has appointed Bob Saada as U.S. deals leader, responsible for overseeing professionals who advice corporate and private equity firms through transactions.

Saada has over 20 years experience in leading large, multinational transaction teams, the company said on Thursday.

Previously, he was the firm's New York Metro and Washington, D.C. Metro Market deals leader, as well as PwC's Market Managing Partner for the Lake Erie region. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

