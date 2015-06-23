FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-PwC names Jim Chaparro managing director of public sector practice
June 23, 2015

MOVES-PwC names Jim Chaparro managing director of public sector practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Professional services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed Jim Chaparro as a managing director of its public sector practice.

Chaparro was previously executive vice president for strategy at Strategic Enterprise Solutions.

He has also served as assistant director for intelligence at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Investigations.

Chaparro will be based in PwC’s McLean, Virginia office. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

