MOVES-PwC U.S. names Martyn Curragh CFO

June 3 (Reuters) - Audit and advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it named Martyn Curragh as chief financial officer in the United States, effective July 1.

Curragh, who has been with the firm for more than 20 years, serves as the U.S. deals head. (bit.ly/1P0EPFh)

Other changes include Reggie Walker, who will take on the role of chief commercial officer, and Caroline Cheng, who will become the general counsel.

The changes come ahead of Timothy Ryan's takeover as PwC's U.S. chairman.