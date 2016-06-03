FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-PwC U.S. names Martyn Curragh CFO
June 3, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-PwC U.S. names Martyn Curragh CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Audit and advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it named Martyn Curragh as chief financial officer in the United States, effective July 1.

Curragh, who has been with the firm for more than 20 years, serves as the U.S. deals head. (bit.ly/1P0EPFh)

Other changes include Reggie Walker, who will take on the role of chief commercial officer, and Caroline Cheng, who will become the general counsel.

The changes come ahead of Timothy Ryan’s takeover as PwC’s U.S. chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

