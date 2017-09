May 18 (Reuters) - Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in Washington DC.

Mesirow, who would join PwC’s technology, information, communications, media and entertainment (TICE) practice, previously worked with CTIA, the international association for the wireless industry, as vice president. (Reporting by by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)