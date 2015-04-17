FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PwC to pay $65 mln to resolve lawsuit over MF Global
April 17, 2015

PwC to pay $65 mln to resolve lawsuit over MF Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay $65 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming it deceived investors when it was auditing MF Global Holdings Ltd, the now-defunct brokerage once run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.

The preliminary settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires court approval.

It resolves claims that PwC falsely certified that it properly audited MF Global's financials and internal controls, and knew or recklessly disregarded problems at that company.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October 2011. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

