Primacom wants to consolidate German cable market - exec
October 23, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Primacom wants to consolidate German cable market - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Primacom, Germany’s fourth-largest cable operator, wants to play an active role in consolidating the market, its managing director said, as appetite for broadband assets in Europe’s largest economy remains high.

“We are hunters not hunted. We are ready to be a consolidator”, Wolf Waschkuhn, managing director and supervisory board member of Primacom told Reuters.

“We have put in bids for the Berlin assets of Tele Columbus and for Deutsche Telekabel”, he added.

Tele Columbus is up for sale and recently attracted interest from private equity groups CVC and Cinven, which are offering to buy it in a potential deal valuing the company’s equity and debt at roughly 600 million euros, two people familiar with the negotiations said.

