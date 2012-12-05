FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingsett Capital makes offer to acquire Primaris Retail REIT
December 5, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Kingsett Capital makes offer to acquire Primaris Retail REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Canadian private equity firm KingSett Capital said on Wednesday it plans to make an offer to acquire Primaris Retail Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at about C$4.4 billion.

The cash offer of C$26 per unit represents a premium of about 12.8 percent to Primaris’s closing price of C$23.04 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

KingSett Capital’s consortium consists of certain KingSett Capital funds and the Ontario Pension Board. The proposed deal is also supported by an agreement with RioCan to purchase certain Primaris assets following the close of the proposed transaction.

