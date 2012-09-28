Grey market gyrations raise co-lead concerns

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Unprecedented grey market activity on recent deals for some SSA frequent issuers has thrown up questions over how these institutions should manage their large banking groups.

Co-lead banks were in the firing line after bonds were offered below the reoffer price during bookbuilding on recent euro-denominated deals for KfW and the EIB.

While issuers remain convinced the benefits of a large banking group far outweigh the negatives, some remain open to changing the way they manage these groups.

“Our approach is based on experience but if this proves to be a turning point, then we are open to changing our strategy,” said Petra Wehlert, vice-president and head of new public bond issues at KfW.

Up until around two years ago, KfW’s euro funding team managed its co-leads on a retention basis, whereby each co-lead was automatically allocated EUR50m for every transaction.

Since then, the issuer has tiered its allocation structure, filling co-leads with EUR25m of bonds automatically and allowing them access to an additional EUR25m on a pot basis for which they must show the issuer the orders before allocation. A smaller group of sellers also have access to EUR25m on a pot basis but no retention.

On its last euro deal, a EUR5bn 0.875% five-year, EUR600m was allocated across 10 co-leads and eight sellers from orders which topped EUR700m, confirmed Wehlert.

However, with the deal trading 10 cents back from reoffer before pricing, and leads frustrated by their incapacity to intervene in the broker market, speculation was rife that co-leads had started dumping bonds.

One banker managing the deal said that some of the co-leads had neither the demand nor the capacity for the full EUR50m fill but had put in the orders to curry favour with the issuer.

Along with a rather heavy allocation process, this trend clearly hurt the performance of the bond, which is still trading 5bp back from where it priced two weeks ago.

Wehlert, however, is quick to point out however that this is the first time it has experienced this kind of grey market performance this year and, as yet, does not view this single case as a “game-changer” in terms of amending its co-lead structure.

ISOLATED INCIDENTS

It is only in rare times of stress for these Triple-A rated institutions, when the risk appetite in the market turns against them, that these sort of issues are brought to light.

With large funding programmes, it is clearly sensible for borrowers to spread distribution as broadly as possible, utilising co-leads to access niche domestic investors not handled by the bookrunners.

When a deal is going well the co-leads have a vested interest in engendering strong aftermarket performance. When there is uncertainty around a deal, their fill starts to look less attractive.

In the days before KfW launched its five-year, EIB also cleared in a testing 10-year maturity. While the EIB bond performed in the days after the trade, unlike the KfW deal, there were some unsettling signals early in the bookbuild.

Yet again, broking desks started quoting the deal five cents back of reoffer as observers speculated that early interest in the deal was muted. On this occasion, some hefty central bank orders ensured a comfortably oversubscribed book, and by the time books closed there had been a reversal in the broker market.

Leads said that early pressure on the bond was an isolated case, and that the level was never tested, mostly due to the efforts of the EIB’s euro funding team to ensure bonds didn’t fall into undeserving hands.

In the past, the EIB allocated co-lead bonds on a retention basis similar to KfW, but has since completely switched over to a pot system after it started to question the motives of some of their co-leads.

“In the past with some of our EARNS, certain large banks acting as co-leads have actually underperformed in the distribution process,” said Carlos Ferreira da Silva, head of euro funding at the EIB.

“That is why we have moved to a system whereby banks have to prove their real level of interest in order to get allocated,” he added.

Now, while EIB still allocates around 20% of bonds to co-leads on every euro benchmark, it scrutinises every order.

“If a co-lead puts in a treasury order, we need to assess whether it is a trading order or an order for their own investment portfolio. We will call the bank to clarify this point,” he added.

The other precaution EIB has taken is to reduce the amount of co-leads on a deal to avoid the “too many cooks spoil the broth” scenario. In the past it had up to 20 banks active in the transaction, while on its latest deal it had just four co-leads and eight junior co-leads.

The truth however, adds Ferreira, is that even with these measures there is no magic solution, and no issuer can fully police what banks do with the bond.

With both these issuers nearing their funding limits for 2012, and risk appetite starting to swing back in their favour, these deals will likely be put down as isolated incidents, but have no doubt been cause for some head-scratching over the last few weeks. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)