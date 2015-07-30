FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prime Healthcare scraps high-yield bond sale: sources
July 30, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Prime Healthcare scraps high-yield bond sale: sources

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Hospitals operator Prime Healthcare Services has dropped plans to issue a high-yield bond after facing push-back from investors, two buyside sources told IFR on Thursday.

The company was looking to raise US$700m through the eight-year non-call three issue, for which it had released price talk of 7.5% last week.

Prime Healthcare and Wells Fargo, the lead underwriter on the deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

