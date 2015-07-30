FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Prime Healthcare scraps high-yield bond sale: sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prime Healthcare scraps high-yield bond sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds investor quote, details)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Hospitals operator Prime Healthcare Services has dropped plans to issue a high-yield bond after facing push-back from investors, two buyside sources told IFR on Thursday.

The company was looking to raise US$700m through the eight-year non-call three issue, for which it had released price talk of 7.5% area last week.

One of the sources said the company is considering raising the funds in the loan market instead.

“It’s going to be a secured loan and they are trying to figure out which hospitals to put in the collateral package,” said the source.

The company planned to use proceeds from the sale to finance acquisitions, repay indebtedness and pay a special dividend of up to US$100m to its only shareholder.

Prime Healthcare and Wells Fargo, the lead underwriter on the bond deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.