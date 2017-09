Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prime Office A/S

* Q3 net sales 650,000 euros versus 638,000 euros

* Q3 pretax profit 384,000 euros versus 297,000 euros

* Q3 operating profit 542,000 euros versus 482,000 euros

* Says maintains its outlook for the full year 2014

