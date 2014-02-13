FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Prime Office sells shares as part of 130 mln euro cap hike
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prime Office sells shares as part of 130 mln euro cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Prime office issued 46.6 mln new shares

* 94 pct of new shares bought by existing shareholders

* A remaining 2.6 mln to be placed with investors (Adds existing shareholder detail)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Prime Office AG said on Thursday existing shareholders had bought the vast majority of 46.6 million new shares offered by the German real estate company as part of a 130 million euro capital increase for 2.80 euros ($3.83) per share.

This leaves about 2.6 million shares, or about 5.7 percent, that will to be placed via an accelerated book building process, Prime Office said.

It is envisaged the new shares from the cash capital increase will commence trading on Feb. 18, the company said.

$1 = 0.7317 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.