Aug 15 (Reuters) - Prime Office A/S : * Q2 net revenue EUR 658,000 versus EUR 661,000 * Q2 operating profit EUR 0.5 million versus EUR 0.6 million * Says 2014 outlook confirmed * Q2 pretax profit EUR 0.3 million versus EUR 0.5 million * Sees 2014 operating profit before value adjustments of EUR 2.0 million - EUR

2.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage