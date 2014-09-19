FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Primero reports underground fatality at Mexico mine
September 19, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Primero reports underground fatality at Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canadian precious metals miner Primero Mining Corp said on Friday an employee of one of its contractors was killed in an isolated underground accident at its flagship San Dimas mine in Mexico on Thursday night.

The Toronto-based company said normal operations were continuing at the gold-silver mine in central-west Mexico, and that it was working with local authorities investigating the accident.

Primero, which estimates 2014 San Dimas production at 120,000-130,000 ounces of gold and 6.1-6.3 million ounces of silver, has operations in Mexico and Canada.

Primero shares were down more than 6 percent at C$6.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday. They had the biggest decline of any stock on the exchange’s main index. The market’s mining and materials index was off 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)

