Canadian miner Primero says workers on strike at Mexico mine

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Unionized employees at Primero Mining Corp have gone on strike, resulting in a complete halt to mining and milling operations at the Canadian gold miner's San Dimas mine in Mexico, the company said on Wednesday.

Depending on its duration, the strike could have a negative impact on the company's 2017 production, Primero said. As a result, it has decided to postpone releasing its 2017 production and cost forecasts. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)