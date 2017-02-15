FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian miner Primero says workers on strike at Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Unionized employees at Primero Mining Corp have gone on strike, resulting in a complete halt to mining and milling operations at the Canadian gold miner's San Dimas mine in Mexico, the company said on Wednesday.

Depending on its duration, the strike could have a negative impact on the company's 2017 production, Primero said. As a result, it has decided to postpone releasing its 2017 production and cost forecasts. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

