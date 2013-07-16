Apple in talks to buy Israel's PrimeSense -report

TEL AVIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Apple is in early negotiations to buy Israel-based PrimeSense, a developer of chips that enable three-dimensional machine vision, for $280 million, the Calcalist new website said on Tuesday.

A delegation of Apple engineering executives visited PrimeSense in early July, Calcalist said.

Officials at PrimeSense were not immediately available for comment.

PrimeSense has raised $85 million from Israel and U.S. venture capital funds, Calcalist noted.

PrimeSense’s sensing technology, which gives digital devices the ability to observe a scene in three dimensions, was used to help power Microsoft’s Xbox Kinect.