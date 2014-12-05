FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Primi sui Motori capital increase subscribed for 12.65%

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Thursday that during the share capital increase offer period from Oct. 27 to Dec. 4, 175,936 option rights have been exercised, for the subscription of 21,992 new ordinary shares (equal to 12.65% of the 173,830 total offered shares) for EUR 494,820.00

* Said the news share have been subscribed at EUR 22.50 per share, in a ratio of 1 new share for every 8 rights held

* Said 151,388 shares have not been subscribed yet, amounting to 87.35% of the total offered shares

* Said it expects to close the offer to third parties of the not yet subscribed shares by Jan. 20, 2015

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
