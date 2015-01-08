BRIEF-Primi sui Motori plans to ammend its 2012-2015 warrant program

Jan 8(Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that it would call for a meeting of warrant holders and an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Jan. 26 to vote on proposed ammendement to the ‘Warrants Primi sui Motori 2012-2015’ program

* The proposed change relates to refrence period, exercise price and the final subscription date of the warrants and related capital increase

* The assemblies will be called to vote on the proposal to extend the right to exercise warrants until May 24, 2016 for those warrant holders who in the third exercise period of between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, 2015 will exercise only part of the warrants

* The proposal includes that for every three warrants held, the warrant holder can exercise one warrant in the third exercise period at the exercise price and extend the other two warrants

* The extended warrants may be exercised during the fourth and fifth exercise periods at the fourth and fifth exercise price respectively

* Maturity date of extended warrants would be extended to May 24, 2016 from Feb. 16, 2015

* Fourth exercise period would run from Oct 5 to Oct 20, 2015 and fifth exrecise peirod would run from May 9 to May 24, 2016

* The subscirption price for each new share coming from exercise of warrants in the third exercise period would change and would be to equal to the weighted average of the prices recorded for the company’s shares within 60 days preceding Feb. 2, 2015 possibly discounted by a percentage which will be defined during the meeting

* The subscription price for each new share coming from exercise of warrants in the fourth exercise period would be set at 23 euros ($27) and in the fifth exercise period at 25 eurosSource text for Eikon:

