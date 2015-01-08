FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Primi sui Motori plans to ammend its 2012-2015 warrant program
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 8, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Primi sui Motori plans to ammend its 2012-2015 warrant program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8(Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that it would call for a meeting of warrant holders and an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Jan. 26 to vote on proposed ammendement to the ‘Warrants Primi sui Motori 2012-2015’ program

* The proposed change relates to refrence period, exercise price and the final subscription date of the warrants and related capital increase

* The assemblies will be called to vote on the proposal to extend the right to exercise warrants until May 24, 2016 for those warrant holders who in the third exercise period of between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, 2015 will exercise only part of the warrants

* The proposal includes that for every three warrants held, the warrant holder can exercise one warrant in the third exercise period at the exercise price and extend the other two warrants

* The extended warrants may be exercised during the fourth and fifth exercise periods at the fourth and fifth exercise price respectively

* Maturity date of extended warrants would be extended to May 24, 2016 from Feb. 16, 2015

* Fourth exercise period would run from Oct 5 to Oct 20, 2015 and fifth exrecise peirod would run from May 9 to May 24, 2016

* The subscirption price for each new share coming from exercise of warrants in the third exercise period would change and would be to equal to the weighted average of the prices recorded for the company’s shares within 60 days preceding Feb. 2, 2015 possibly discounted by a percentage which will be defined during the meeting

* The subscription price for each new share coming from exercise of warrants in the fourth exercise period would be set at 23 euros ($27) and in the fifth exercise period at 25 eurosSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8464 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.