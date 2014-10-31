BRIEF-Primion Technology Q3 EBITDA 0.9 mln euros

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Primion Technology AG

* Says Q3 total output 11.6 million euros, 1.5 million euros under the overall performance of Q3 2013

* Says Q3 EBITDA 0.9 million euros, 0.1 million euros below value of last year

* Says preliminary Q3 EBIT down by 149 thousand euros to 98 thousand euros

* Says nine-month EBITDA 1.6 million euros and therefore decreased by 0.9 million euros over the figure for the previous year in the amount of 2.5 million euros