Nov 18 (Reuters) - Primion Technology AG :

* Says 9-month revenue 34.246 million euros versus 36.266 million euros year ago

* Says order book moves on rising level, on Sept. 30, 2014 at 27.5 million euros

* Says 9-month EBITDA of 1.614 million euros versus 2.535 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month loss before tax 1.062 million euros versus loss 1.186 million euros year ago